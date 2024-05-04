Development main plank of LS polls, will win from Satara, says Udayanraje; hails PM

Satara, May 4 (PTI) The BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendant of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Saturday said the main plank of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was development.

In an interview to PTI, he also emphasised the need for a stable government and cited this factor as the base on which the Narendra Modi dispensation had introduced a slew of welfare schemes for every segment of society.

"The major issue in the polls is development. The Congress was in power for 55 years. What happened? Only slogans were coined and nothing was implemented on the ground. However, under the Modi government, welfare schemes are reaching people. There is a stable government for 10 years," he said.

He also said the ruling alliance in Maharashtra was working well to fulfil the aspirations of the people, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP), was inconsequential.

Queried about having won the earlier polls in Satara due to the name and goodwill of Sharad Pawar, the NCP-turned-BJP politician said he had won because of the work he had done for people and no other reason.

"I have never used the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I live in a democracy as a common man. If I am from a certain family so be it. When I go to people, I tell them I have completed development works costing Rs 10,000 crore," Bhosale asserted.

Talking about his earlier stint with the Sharad Pawar founded party, Bhosale said it was the NCP that had come and invited him, while he was keen on entering politics as an independent.

"Now the situation is such that in the six assembly segments in Satara Lok Sabha constituency, four are with the ruling alliance, while MVA won two simply due to division of votes," he said.

Bhosale said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation stone of democracy and administration based on welfare by keeping the aspirations and problems of people above everything else.

Hailing Modi as a visionary leader, he said his rallies in Maharashtra would give the ruling alliance a huge boost.

On the other hand, there will be no sympathy voting for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar due to splits in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, respectively, Bhosale claimed.

"What sympathy? They have not worked for development. They only give slogans. I am saying this with full responsibility. They only point fingers at others. It is all drama," he said in a swipe at the MVA.

Bhosale said his victory was certain in this fight between "shishtachar" and the opposition's "bhrashtachar" and added the Mahayuti would win all six assembly segments in the state polls later this year. PTI AG BNM