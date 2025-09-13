Development Minister Kapil Mishra visits villages in Dwarka, promises time-bound solutions

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Delhi's Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday visited the villages of Dabri, Nasirpur, Manglapuri and Sagarpur in the Dwarka Assembly constituency, interacting with residents and directing officials to resolve their issues on the spot within a fixed timeframe.

Mishra also announced that as part of the upcoming Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service), the Delhi government will organise special programs in partnership with social and civil organisations to address rural issues and promote service initiatives.

MLAs Pradyumn Singh Rajput and Kuldeep Solanki were also present during the visit.

Addressing villagers at Dabri, Mishra said that the purpose of the visit was to assess the ground situation and understand the problems faced by residents.

He said that rural areas of Delhi have been neglected for nearly a decade, with basic amenities such as roads, drainage, water supply and street lighting in poor condition, and community halls remaining unrepaired.

"While this situation is concerning, these issues will be resolved on a priority basis. The concerned departments have been instructed to complete works related to roads, drains, water and sewer connections, streetlights and repair of community halls within a fixed timeline," he said.

During the visit, villagers raised concerns about the Chhath Ghat at Sagarpur Park, which has remained closed for the past seven years.

Mishra said that following continuous representations by MLA Pradyumn Singh Rajput, the festival will be celebrated this year.

He added that an agreement has been reached with the Haryana government to construct a grand temporary Chhath Ghat along the Haryana Canal.

"Our focus is to bring Delhi's villages into the mainstream of development. Every street, community hall and water body will be taken care of. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, rural areas will now see much-needed development," he added.