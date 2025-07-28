Development must be judicious; for every tree uprooted, a hundred must be planted: J-K CM

Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said development is a need but it should be judicious as the "climatic change is real and its signs are all around us".

He said the uncontrolled deforestation must stop while emphasizing that genuine afforestation efforts are required to produce results that matter, not just statistics.

"Climate change is real, and the signs are all around us. The earth and our environment are a heritage we must pass on to the next generations. If not improved, at least preserved in our lifetime," Abdullah said while inaugurating the Van Mahotsav 2025 celebrations organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department here.

"Let's find joy in planting trees and gifting plants," the chief minister remarked, calling on people to transform the festival into a vibrant people's movement.

Abdullah emphasised that our actions today would have repercussions long afterwards. "There needs to be a check on greed; only our needs must be met. Uncontrolled deforestation must stop. Genuine afforestation efforts are required to produce results that matter, not just statistics." He said development is a need, but it should be judicious.

"There must be a balance, development carried out with sincere concern for the environment. For every tree uprooted, a hundred must be planted," CM Abdullah said.

The chief minister reaffirmed his government's resolve to ensure the benefits of the Forest Rights Act and minor forest produce reach every intended beneficiary.

Addressing the youth and tribal communities, he celebrated the enduring value of trees and the importance of collective stewardship.

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana recognised the unique responsibility of the tribal population in protecting forests.

He emphasized that the Tribal Affairs Department must become the nodal agency for implementing the Forest Rights Act.

Rana detailed government initiatives for tribal welfare, with special focus on water conservation in Kandi areas through check dams, rainwater harvesting and percolation pits.

He also highlighted youth-focussed employment opportunities under the Van Dhan Yojana and spoke of upcoming sustainable tourism plans currently being developed, such as eco trek activities.

Referring to holistic empowerment, he mentioned the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, under which several projects have been proposed to support inclusion, infrastructure, and the saturation of government guarantees for tribal communities.

The ceremony also witnessed Abdullah handing over appointment letters to newly selected candidates in the Forest Department and felicitating individuals and organizations for their environmental contributions.