Development needs oxygen of peace: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said peace is crucial to development, asserting that places in the Union territory that were once synonymous with conflict, are now beacons of harmony.

"Development requires the oxygen of peace. My government's primary objective is to provide you with a transparent, democratic, and stable environment," the chief minister said, addressing the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir here.

Referring to Pahlagam attack, Abdullah said while the tourism sector in the Union territory is beginning to realise its true potential, it cannot rely solely on the natural beauty of resorts like Gulmarg or Pahalgam.

"We are pioneering border tourism, villages like Keran, Gurez and Teetwal -- once synonymous with conflict, are now symbols of connection. We are working with the Union government to develop nine new destinations to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach the last mile," he said.

Abdullah also urged people to protect the environment. "Our glaciers are receding, our winters are changing. That is why we are investing in sustainable infrastructure, whether it is the use of artificial snow technology to save our ski season in Gulmarg, or the promotion of eco-tents over concrete hotels," he said.

The chief minister emphasised that tourism of tomorrow should not destroy the nature of today. "I call upon the environmental science graduates here, help us create a green standard for Kashmiri hospitality," he said.

Abdullah said his government is committed to three tenets -- meritocracy, sustainability, and digital sovereignty. "Through reforms in the recruitment process, we want to ensure that recommendation is replaced by qualification, whether you have a son of a shikarawala, or the daughter of a minister, your merit must be your only currency," he added.

He said while the government is working to restore the full dignity and status of Jammu and Kashmir, the achievement is hollow without an empowered and educated citizenry.

Noting that woman were awarded majority of the degrees at the convocation ceremony, Abdullah said our daughters were our most powerful asset against poverty and instability.

"Out of almost 60,000 degrees or medals being awarded today, over 60 per cent are being earned by our daughters. This is the most powerful weapon we have against poverty and instability. We have moved from women's welfare to women-led development," he said.

Addressing the women graduates, Abdullah told them they were not just the future of their families, but the architects of society. "When a woman is educated, an entire generation is uplifted. I want to see you in our civil services, leading our biotech labs, and representing us on the global stage. Your brilliance is the gold medal Jammu and Kashmir wears today," he said.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are defined by their resilience. "For too long, our economy was viewed through a narrow lens. We were 'just tourism' or 'just agriculture'. But in 2026, we are becoming a hub for innovation and participatory governance. We have faced the trauma of 2025, and the economic setbacks that followed. But, like seeds that must endure the darkness of the soil to become a tree, our resilience has defined us," he added.

Calling upon science and IT graduates of the university to bridge the gap between the laboratory and the land, the chief minister said they need to work on apps for real-time pest detection in orchards, and blockchain technology for traceability so that even buyers from New York may know that the saffron they purchase is truly from Pampore.

"This is the saffron and silicon vision. We are turning Jammu and Kashmir into a data-friendly zone, with our naturally cool climate, we are the ideal destination for green data centres. We want our youth to be job providers and not just job seekers," he said.

Abdullah said the government is working on restructuring the industrial policy to incentivise knowledge-based industries.

"We are working to ensure that a biotech graduate from this university doesn't have to look to Pune or to Hyderabad to find a lab. We want those labs here in the shadows of the Zabarwan range. We are investing in common facilitation centres where your ideas can become the prototypes without the burden of massive initial debt," he added.

The chief minister also said mental health of the youth must not go ignored. "Our society has walked a path of immense stress and trauma. To the graduates of psychology and social work, your degree is a healing touch. My government is expanding district level counselling through mission youth, but we need you to destigmatise the conversation." he added. PTI SSB ARB ARB