Development of cycle track along Yamuna gains momentum, CM directs timely completion

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday said a 53-km-long cycle track will be developed stretching from the Wazirabad Yamuna Bridge to NH-24 and further to the Kalindi Kunj Biodiversity Park.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting on the proposed project.

"The cycle track will play a crucial role in shaping Delhi's future urban structure and restoring environmental balance. Government aims to complete all three phases within a maximum of three years so that residents can benefit from the project at the earliest," Gupta said.

Showing keen interest in this Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-led project, the Chief Minister further said the cycle track carries special significance for Delhi as it will promote green mobility, reduce carbon emissions and ease the burden on urban traffic.

"Work on Phase-1 is expected to begin in the new year, with a target of completion within one year," a government statement said.

The track will run along both banks of the Yamuna and will cross the river at suitable points.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the DDA, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, PWD, Railways, the power department, Delhi Jal Board and the National Highways Authority of India.

"Most departments have already issued No Objection Certificates for the project and that coordination among agencies has been effectively established," chief minister further said.

Railway-related approvals are in the final stage, with continuous dialogue underway and a resolution expected shortly, Gupta added.

The three-phase project will be developed in a continuous loop.