Development of farmers should be prioritised to develop India: Union minister

Aizawl, Jul 18 (PTI) Development of farmers should be prioritised to develop the country, Union MoS for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary said on Thursday.

During an interaction with farmers, he said the Centre is making efforts to increase the farmers' income by four times by 2029.

Choudhary, who arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day tour, visited the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry at Selesih near Aizawl and interacted with farmers and officials of the state Agriculture Department.

He said the Centre was supporting Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Choudhary told the officials that the state government has to develop a proper plan to facilitate a market for selling crops harvested by farmers at reasonable prices.

He said infrastructure should be developed to enable the farmers to store their harvest for a longer period. PTI CORR SOM