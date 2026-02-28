Development of Ladwa Assembly constituency being carried out rapidly: Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that development work in the Ladwa Assembly constituency in the Kurukshetra district is being carried out at a rapid pace.

Various projects worth crores of rupees are underway in both rural and urban areas of the constituency. Once these projects are completed, the people of the area will receive better facilities and services, he said.

Saini, who represents the Ladwa Assembly constituency, was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the beautification of Saraswati Chowk in Babain. During the visit, he listened to the problems of local residents and issued directions to officers for their resolution, an official statement said.

Saini said that Guru Ravidas Memorial is being constructed on nearly five acres of land in Umri, Kurukshetra.

The Rakshi river is being paved, and road construction work is being carried out in Ladwa city, he said.

Similarly, a government veterinary polyclinic has been established in Biholi. A sports stadium has been built in the Dhanora Jatan village. The beautification of Aggarsain Chowk at Ramkundi in Ladwa has also been completed, he said. PTI SUN MNK MNK