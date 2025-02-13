Development of last man, last village is the philosophy of Budget: Bhubaneswar Kalita

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Rajya Sabha BJP member Bhubaneswar Kalita on Thursday said the development of the last man and of the last village in India is the philosophy of the Union Budget 2025-26, retorting to Congress leader P Chidambaram's remarks of a lack of philosophy.

Participating in the discussion on the Budget in the Upper House, Kalita said the 'holistic' Budget has set goals on accelerating growth, securing inclusive development, enhancing spending power of India's middle class, invigorating private sector investments and uplifting household sentiments.

"This Budget does have a philosophy, which is the last man in the line and the last village in the country. Development of the last man and development of the last village is the philosophy of this Budget," he said, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

Quoting Modi, he said for five to six decades there was no alternative model for the people of India. There was only one model and after 2014 the country got to witness a new model.

The government under Modi has adopted the 'approach of saturation', under which schemes should be delivered 100 per cent and no one should be deprived and pushed towards hopelessness. In the past decade at every level it has tried to implement 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', Kalita added.

"That is the philosophy, that is the policy of this government," he asserted.

On Monday, Chidambaram had said, "There ought to be a philosophy behind the Budget, but I cannot find one in this Budget. I shall not attempt to do so because after going through the Budget speech and Budget numbers, I believe there is no philosophy behind the Budget." Asserting that Budget 2025-26 is "the roadmap to arrive at Viksit Bharat, India as a developed nation", Kalita said, "We have suffered a lot being the underdeveloped country." "Now the country's aim is to become a developed nation, and that developed nation encompasses zero poverty, 100 per cent good quality school education, access to high quality affordable and comprehensive healthcare, 100 per cent skilled labour with meaningful employment, 70 per cent women in economic activities, farmers making our country the food basket of the world," he noted.

Mithlesh Kumar of BJP also shared Kalita's views that the Budget is the roadmap towards Viksit Bharat and aims to fulfil the aspirations of the poor, middle class, youth and women of the country.

Similarly, another BJP member Brij Lal highlighted the importance that the Budget has given on agriculture while lashing out at the Congress for neglecting farmers during their rule since India got Independence.

Satnam Singh Sandhu (BJP) termed it as the most "inclusive Budget so far" and said it is a vision document of PM Modi's leadership.

Sunetra Ajit Pawar (NCP) called it as a "dream Budget" for giving income tax relief to the middle class, which in turn will drive consumption and economic growth. Her views were shared by BJP members Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik and Sadhna Singh.

However, Mahua Maji of JMM lamented that the Budget ignored Jharkhand and alleged that non-BJP states are discriminated against.

Similarly, R Girirajan (DMK) also said Tamil Nadu was totally ignored and accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of meting out step-motherly treatment to the state.

Sasmit Patra (BJD) also said that 4.5 crore people of Odisha have been abandoned by the Centre as there was nothing in the Budget for them and said the state that gives so much to the country in terms of minerals and coal must not be overlooked, while reiterating the demand for special category status that has been on two decades now.

Congress member Imran Pratapgarhi attacked the government stating that the Budget favoured the rich while there was nothing for the welfare of farmers, poor and minorities. He asked Sitharaman to enhance allocation for MNREGA scheme and also the funds for the welfare of minorities.

Muzibulla Khan of the BJD said the Budget did not provide any support to farmers and soldiers.

In his speech, Ramji (BSP) sought the revival of old pension scheme for government employees, land for landless labourers and enhanced allocation for mid-day meal scheme. The MP also sought a regulator for the aviation sector to check high airfares.

Balyogi Umeshnath (BJP) said the Budget is beneficial for all segments of the society. He noted that work, which did not happen in 70 years has happened in the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi.

Darshana Singh, Sangeeta Yadav, and Sangeeta Balwant of the BJP also participated in the discussion. PTI RKL MSS TRB