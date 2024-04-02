Development of Noida during Mayawati's tenure unmatched: BSP candidate Rajendra Solanki

Noida, Apr 2 (PTI) The development works done in Noida and Greater Noida during former chief minister Mayawati's tenure remains unmatched till now, BSP's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha candidate Rajendra Singh Solanki on Tuesday said.
Solanki, who filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, said he is fighting the elections with main agenda of corruption and communal harmony.
He is pitted against BJP leader Mahesh Sharma, who won the polls in 2014 and 2019.
"Noida and Greater Noida witnessed unmatched level of development during the regime of Mayawati. Whether it was the universities, inter-colleges, private and government hospitals or the Yamuna Expressway and other roads, it all developed during her regime," Solanki told reporters here.
The BSP leader said that after Mayawati's tenure in the state, no other government whether in the state or at the Centre worked here or even completed projects here.
"The expansion for the second corridor of the metro is pending for 10 years now. The youth who were appointed on contract in jobs by her government have not been made permanent," he claimed.
Solanki said the current government takes credit for the airport coming up in the Jewar area but the project was declared by Mayawati which is only being implemented now since the BSP went out of power and the Samajwadi Party formed the government (in 2012).
The 69-year-old BSP candidate accused BJP's Mahesh Sharma of not facilitating public healthcare facilities in Gautam Buddh Nagar while making his own chain of hospitals only to help his business.
"My main issue is against corruption. This is because people have worked for themselves and not for the community. Healthcare is a fundamental need. 'Pehla such nirogi kaaya, doosra such Ram ki maya'," Solanki said.
Escalating his attack on Sharma, the BSP leader said, "For healthcare, he (Mahesh Sharma) made hospitals for himself. He started with one and now has many hospitals. He has been the MP for two terms and a minister also, he should have got an AIIMS for the district." "When Yogi Adityanath can take five AIIMS in Varanasi region, why can't he get one here. May be because that would have impacted his business but that would helped citizens with free treatment and medicines," he told reporters.
Solanki said Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed protests by the farmers -- the Bhanu group of Bharatiya Kisan Union on the DND road and the Tikait faction on the Ghazipur side -- for more than a year.
"As a member of Parliament, it was your duty to tell them that I would place your matter before the prime minister and facilitate a dialogue over the issue," Solanki said.
"There has been protest by local farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, who demanded compensation against their land acquired by the authorities. The farmers sat on protests but the MP did not reach out to them," he added.
Asserting that "an MP or MLA does not belong to a caste or religion", the BSP leader said: "I am fighting this election for communal harmony so that there is unity among the Hindus and Muslims, and cordial relations among different castes." "There are people belonging to hundreds of castes and they should stay together amiably. There should be development for everyone, every village. These are my issues," he added.
Solanki was accompanied by BSP's district unit president Naresh Gautam, former state minister Kartar Singh Nagar and other local party office-bearers and supporters.
Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the general elections and the constituency has over 26 lakh registered voters, according to officials. PTI KIS AS AS