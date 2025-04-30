Development of northeast always top priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The development of the northeast has always been a top priority of the Narendra Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday, hours after the Union Cabinet approved a 166.8-km greenfield high-speed corridor for the region.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved the development of the high-speed corridor from Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam following the hybrid annuity model at a total cost of Rs 22,864 crore.

"Development of the Northeast has always been a top priority of the Modi government. Congratulations to our sisters and brothers of the Northeast on the approval of the 4-lane Greenfield National Highway from Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam," Shah said in a post on X.

He said the highway will open a new fast lane of development for the "Ashtalakshmi of Bharat" -- a reference to the eight northeastern states -- by making transportation safer and seamless.

"Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for this game-changing decision," he said.

The home minister also described the cabinet's decision to increase the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane by 4.41 per cent to Rs 355 per quintal for the upcoming 2025-26 season, beginning October, as a "gift to sugarcane farmers".

"Modi government's gift to sugarcane farmers! Today, the Union Cabinet has decided to fix the FRP of sugarcane Rs 355 per quintal for the year 2025-26. This decision will benefit about 5 crore sugarcane farmers and their families as well as about 5 lakh workers employed in sugar mills," he said in another post on X.

Shah said the government is committed to ensuring the prosperity of sugarcane producers and increasing their income, and this decision of the prime minister will make their lives even better and easier. PTI ACB RC