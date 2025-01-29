Development of railways going on at rapid pace in Uttarakhand: DRM

Dehradun, Jan 22 (PTI) Rail development work is progressing at a rapid pace in Uttarakhand, with the Roorkee-Deoband rail line ready for commissioning, while work on the major tunnels of the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is 94 per cent complete.

Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vineeta Srivastava provided this information to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a meeting here on Thursday. ​​During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the strengthening of rail infrastructure in the state, completed and ongoing rail projects and future requirements.

Srivastava said that several important rail projects have been successfully completed in Uttarakhand. She said that the 27.45-km new railway line project connecting Roorkee to Deoband has been commissioned, under which new railway stations have been constructed at Banhera Khas and Jhabrera.

The DRM said that the work on the under-construction Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project is progressing rapidly. She said that the 125.20 km-long project includes 12 stations, 35 bridges and 17 tunnels, and the work on the major tunnels is approximately 94 per cent complete.

The DRM also said that redevelopment work is being carried out at Harrawala, Roorkee and Kotdwar railway stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed that all preparations related to rail and passenger facilities be ensured in a timely manner in view of the Ardh Kumbh next year, so that better facilities can be provided to devotees and passengers.