Development of remote areas top priority for Centre: Union minister

Aizawl, Nov 24 (PTI) Development of remote areas is the top priority for the Centre, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur said on Monday.

Thakur, the MoS for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, made the statement while visiting south Mizoram's Siaha district that shares a border with Myanmar.

Addressing a function after inspecting an exhibition organised by the Agriculture Department, Thakur said the challenges being faced by the people of Siaha and their requirements would be conveyed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Centre is committed to developing remote and underdeveloped areas, which is its top priority," he asserted.

Thakur urged officers to work diligently and implement all central schemes in the district.

Assuring that support from the Centre would continue, Thakur asked people to submit their needs and proposals for assistance.

The minister also visited Siaha Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and the district hospital.

During his visit to the KVK, Thakur said the Centre places great emphasis on farmers' welfare and improving their livelihood.

The minister is on a three-day visit to the state.