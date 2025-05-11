Development possible only in a secure environment: UP CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that growth and prosperity are only possible in a secure environment.

Asserting that "security is fundamental to prosperity", Adityanath said that a "strong and secure environment" has been established in every district of Uttar Pradesh, paving the way for rapid development.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation of the ‘Shri Paramhansa Yogananda Janmasthali Smriti Bhavan’ near Kotwali Police Station here.

The memorial, dedicated to the global spiritual icon, will be built at a cost of Rs 27.68 crore and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Taking a swipe at the previous governments, Adityanath said, “Before 2017, mafias and corrupt individuals operated parallel to the government, grabbing land and stalling progress. Today no one dares to encroach upon property or harass women and traders.” Declaring Pakistan a terror state, the chief minister said India’s BrahMos missile that targeted a Pakistani aircraft will now be manufactured in Lucknow, while artillery from Uttar Pradesh will instill fear in enemies.

“The fight for the nation is everyone’s fight,” he asserted.

Speaking on spiritual heritage, Adityanath said that disconnecting from one’s roots leads to darkness.“Paramhansa Yogananda’s legacy will be preserved through this yoga temple, honouring his global impact in spreading yoga and Indian spirituality,” he added.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, who was also present on the occasion, said this memorial will echo across Los Angeles and attract global followers.

Swami Ishwarananda of Yogoda Satsanga Society hailed the chief minister for gifting a sacred pilgrimage site to Yogananda’s followers worldwide.

The chief minister also reviewed the project layout and instructed officials to ensure timely and quality completion.