Development projects should be implemented on 'no pendency' basis: U'khand CM Dhami

Dehradun, Jul 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 133 crore in Pauri on Monday and asked officials to implement public interest schemes following the principle of "no pendency".

"Laying the foundation of development schemes in public interest should not just be a formal affair but lead to concrete outcomes," Dhami said.

He inaugurated 137 projects worth Rs 80 crore and laid the foundation stone of 21 worth Rs 53 crore, according to an official release.

Hostels will be constructed in Pauri for aspirants preparing for competitive examinations and recruitment into the Army, the chief minister announced.

Dhami also issued instructions to install solar panels and rainwater harvesting facilities on rooftops of all government buildings in the district.