Development projects worth Rs 29,000 cr underway in Marathwada, says CM; Oppn calls it 'false'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asserted his government was committed to develop Marathwada region in the state in a time-bound manner, and said projects worth Rs 29,000 crore were underway for its development.

He also said the Marathwada region will play a key role in the country's development.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), however, targeted the CM saying his claim of development works worth Rs 29,000 crore were underway was "false". Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh if any such development work was found to be currently on.

CM Shinde was speaking after hoisting the national flag to mark the Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, at Siddharth Garden here this morning. On this day in 1948, Nizam's rule over Marathwada came to an end.

"The government is committed to develop Marathwada region in a time-bound manner and this region will play a key role in the development of the country...In order to permanently end drought in the Marathwada region, we have planned a project worth Rs 15,000 crore to divert the runoff water into the Godavari river. The river-linking scheme will help erase the drought prone identity of Marathwada," he said in his speech.

Marathwada neither receives heavy rains unlike Konkan, nor is it rich like western Maharashtra, he said.

"But we are taking some decisions for the development of the region. We have decided to connect 200 religious places located along the Godavari river through Ashta Shatabdi Marg. We have made a provision of Rs 234 crore for it," he said.

In the past, development projects in the region dragged on for years, he alleged.

"In 2023, a cabinet meeting was held for Marathwada here and development works of more than Rs 45,000 crore were initiated by us. We made 29 decisions and 26 announcements on September 16, 2023. Projects worth Rs 29,000 crore are moving towards completion and others are being implemented," he said.

A silk training centre will be established in Jalna. The government has made a provision of Rs 50 crore for the development of Saint Janabai Teerthakshetra. It has sanctioned a revised plan for Mahurgad in Nanded, he said.

"The state has sanctioned Rs 829.13 crore for emergency works. The state has also sanctioned Rs 45.13 crore for the second phase of Aundha Nagnath temple town in Hingoli. Funds of Rs 1,434 crore have also been sanctioned for the development works in the districts of Latur, Dharashiv, Beed," Shinde added.

According to the CM, people of Marathwada fought against the Nizam rule under the leadership of Swami Ramanand Teerth and others.

"There is a need for the people to know more about the liberation movement. Therefore, we have allocated Rs 100 crore to set up a memorial in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In the past two years, we have taken steps for the development of Marathwada. It's our objective to free the region of backwardness," he said.

Road works in the region are being completed at a fast pace. Roads of 1,030 km of length are being implemented under the hybrid annuity model. Construction of 75 Gram Panchayat buildings is underway. A water pipeline scheme worth Rs 2,740 crore is also underway for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he added.

The government was giving a boost to the dairy sector in the region. The first phase of a project under which milch animals will be provided to farmers, will be implemented in 2027, he said.

"We have recently given sanction of Rs 149 crore for this scheme," he added.

For empowerment of women, additional Rs 1,076 crore have been allocated by the government and more than 12 lakh women have been benefited through it.

On the industrial development of the region, Shinde said, Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) City will get an investment of Rs 20,000 crore through the Toyota Kirloskar Motor car project in Shendra. In Bidkin node, Ather Energy will invest Rs 2,000 crore in its electric vehicle project, he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh if any development work announced by the state government a year back were found to be underway.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The government had announced developmental works worth Rs 46,000 crore last year. Now, the CM says works of Rs 29,000 crore are underway. He should show where the work is underway. A cash of Rs 1 lakh will be given if any such work is found to be currently ongoing." "Not a single work announced earlier is underway and I can give a list of the announcements. What the chief minister said here is false. The government should publish a white paper of these announcements," Danve said.