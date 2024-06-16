Development should take place without harming balance of nature, says Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Development should take place without harming the balance of nature, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Sunday as he called for planting more saplings.

Trees and plants not only make the land fertile but also provide sustenance, Mishra said while addressing the Vriksha Mitra Samman Samaroh, organised by the Shri Kalpataru Sansthan.

The Indian "Sanatan" vision has been of nature worship. The big scientific fact behind this is that the ecological balance should be maintained, he said.

People have not cared even for their lives to save trees, Mishra said.

Mentioning the 'Panchabhuta' elements of nature, the Rajasthan governor emphasised the need to plant trees and their conservation.

He also highlighted the need to work together for a green Earth. PTI AG SZM