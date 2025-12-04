Development under BJP reached remotest corners of Arunachal: Khandu

Itanagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that development under the BJP government has reached “remotest corners” of the state, bringing improved connectivity and accelerated infrastructure growth.

Attending a panchayat election campaign at Jangda village in Tawang district, Khandu said he could “sense the people’s expectations and trust” in the government’s ongoing development initiatives.

“At Jangda village today for the Panchayat election campaign, I felt the trust and aspirations of our people,” he said in a post on X.

“Their belief in a brighter tomorrow inspires me to work even harder for every family and every village,” Khandu said.

The 12th general elections to panchayati raj institutions and the third municipal polls for Itanagar and Pasighat will be simultaneously held on December 15. Counting of votes is scheduled for December 20.

A total of 63 candidates, 58 from the BJP and one from the National People’s Party (NPP) for zilla parishad seats, along with four BJP candidates from the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), have been elected uncontested following withdrawal of nominations on November 29.

Altogether, 5,037 Gram Panchayat Members (GPMs) from the ruling BJP have also been declared elected unopposed.

According to election officials, 440 candidates remain in the fray for 186 zilla parishad seats, 39 candidates for 16 IMC wards and 21 candidates for eight Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) wards.

A total of 8,31,648 voters, 7,59,210 for panchayat bodies and 72,438 for municipal bodies, are eligible to vote across 2,171 panchayat polling stations, 67 IMC and 12 PMC polling stations, they said.

Polling in the Dumba Singpho GP constituency has been countermanded due to the death of a validly nominated candidate. PTI UPL RBT