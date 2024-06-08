Development work will continue under Modi-led coalition government: MP CM

Bhopal, Jun 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership abilities affirming the slogan "Modi hai to mumkin hai", and said development work won't hamper due to the formation of a coalition government.

"Coalition governments are a part of democracy. This is the speciality of democracy. 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (with Modi, everything is possible)," the chief minister told reporters when asked about potential impacts on development work due to the formation of a coalition government at the Centre.

The BJP, which failed to secure a majority on its own in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, has enlisted the support of Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and the JD (U) of Nitish Kumar.

Yadav highlighted the democratic nature of coalition governments led in the past by the then prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, P V Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh.

He recalled that Congress had won 145 and 206 seats in the 2004 and 2009 general elections, respectively, suggesting that the Grand Old Party had failed to achieve a majority on its own.

"The BJP won 240 seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, which are more than the tally of constituencies won by the Congress in the general elections of 2014, 2019, and 2024," he said and emphasised Modi's ability to create records and history.

Yadav cited Modi's record of accomplishments, both as Gujarat Chief Minister and as Prime Minister, stressing that development activities would not be hampered despite the coalition government formation.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister will travel to Delhi on Sunday to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister. PTI LAL NSK