Development worked in Haryana, same will be repeated in Jharkhand polls: Union minister Meghwal

Ranchi, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said development and good governance worked in Haryana and expressed confidence that the people of Jharkhand would vote for the same in the upcoming assembly polls.

The BJP leader was in Ranchi to address students of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee University on Viksit Bharat.

"BJP’s development and good governance mantra worked in Haryana and the same would be repeated in Jharkhand in the upcoming polls," he told reporters at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport.

Commenting on the BJP's performance in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, said the people of Haryana have mandated the continuation of the state's development, delivering a strong message to Congress, which attempted to mislead the public with false promises.

He said as far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, BJP performed well. "This was first election after the abrogation of Article 370. The entire election process was peaceful, which is a big achievement," he said.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who switched to the BJP from JMM ahead of the assembly polls, said Jharkhand will also go the Haryana way.

With leads in 50 of the 90 seats, according to the Election Commission website, Haryana’s ruling BJP readied for a third consecutive term -- after early morning trends showed it trailing behind the Congress. However, trends showed the saffron party ahead only in 29 of 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SAN SAN MNB