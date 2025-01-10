Development works at MLA constituencies, caste census may be discussed at CLP meet: Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting scheduled next week may discuss development works at MLA constituencies, and also regarding the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the "caste census".

The legislature party meeting is scheduled for December 13, and there is a lot of curiosity about this meeting, in the wake of the 'dinner politics' playing out in the state unit of the Congress.

"I don't know what the agenda is. I'm guessing. No information has come so far. I think there will be discussions regarding development works in the constituencies of MLAs, because the budget session is coming up. MLAs may share the works that need to be implemented and the allocation of funds for it. The CM will consider all those things while preparing the budget," Parameshwara told reporters here.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is expected to table the state budget in March.

Asked if there will be discussion on the caste census as it is likely to be placed before the cabinet, Parameshwara said, "It may also be discussed, because major policy decisions are discussed at the legislature party meetings. I think, this may also be brought up for discussion." Siddaramaiah and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil have said that the caste census is likely to be placed before the cabinet at its next meeting, scheduled for January 16.

Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes under its then Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde on February 29 last year, submitted the report to the CM, amid objections by certain sections of society and also within the ruling Congress.

Karnataka's two dominant communities -- Vokkaliags and Lingayats -- have expressed reservations about the survey done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected and a fresh survey be conducted. PTI KSU KH