Developments in Nepal sign of 'vibrant democracy' not anarchy: Ex-CEC of India S Y Quraishi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Developments in Nepal are a sign of a "vibrant democracy" and not anarchy, says former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, asserting that governments must be very careful in regulating social media as it has become an integral part of everyone's life.

Quraishi also said that India has to take the lead in the SAARC region for hand-holding democracies "which are still struggling" by providing support to them but must do so as an "elder brother" and not as a "big brother".

In an interview with PTI ahead of the launch of his book 'Democracy's Heartland' in which he tracks the democratic journey of the countries in South Asia, Quraishi said he sees the developments in Nepal as a sign of democracy taking root because the movement there was a "democratic" one and things settled down in a few days time.

"This is a sign of a very living and vibrant democracy and not anarchy. Of course there was corruption and there was political instability. There have been five prime ministers in as many years and seven Constitutions in the last 70 years. So, political instability has been the hallmark of Nepal but at the same time, their latest Constitution of 2015 is a very good one because it gave a lot of power to women," he said.

"Students coming to the streets, for me, is democracy not anarchy - they want more democracy, genuine and honest democracy," he said.

His remarks came days after Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign after the 'Gen Z' group launched a massive protest. The major demands of the protesters included checking corruption, ending favouritism and lifting ban on social media sites.

Talking about the developments, Quraishi said he doesn't think the intention of the Nepalese government was to suppress the voice of the people.

"In fact perhaps the measure was against the independence of these (social media) platforms because they had not registered themselves in Nepal and could not be subjected to any discipline of Nepal. So they refused to comply and the government banned them all, not realising that they have become part of every one's life in Nepal," he said.

Quraishi pointed out that 10 per cent of the Nepalese are abroad and their only communication with the family is through social media and that is why many came out on the streets.

The former chief election commissioner (CEC) said that the lesson for India and everyone else is not to take the youth for granted as once they get agitated it is very difficult to stop them and not to tinker with liberty as well as be very careful in regulating social media.

In his book published by Juggernaut Books, Quraishi is also critical of India's present state of democracy.

"Through its control of the media, dominance in campaign finance and suppression of opposition, India appears to be veering towards a model of illiberal democracy akin to that observed in Turkey or Russia," he says in the book which would be released on Monday.

Asked about this assessment in the book, Quraishi told PTI, "The fact that the government is showing signs of authoritarianism, majoritarianism, it is writ large, everybody is talking about it. The way they come down heavily on any dissenting voice, the way the media has been controlled -- it has been either bought over or frightened into submission." "There is hardly any freedom of speech available. Any media house which is still standing up, they have been raided and under scrutiny. These are not healthy signs for a democracy. It is only because democracy has taken root in India and democracy globally has shown resilience that we will withstand what is happening and hopefully democracy that India is known for will be restored," he said.

However, he claimed that at the moment, India is an "illiberal democracy without a doubt".

"We must not live in a fool's paradise and shower false praises on ourselves. We should do honest introspection. We should know our strength and we have plenty. For instance the biggest election in the world is conducted with clockwork precision in India," he said, adding that for the last 75 years the transition of power has been most smooth in the country.

"Not once have our election results been disputed and change of power from the defeated to the party that has won has been very smooth every time, that we should be proud of," he said.

Quraishi also opined that Pakistan has fared the worst in the region on the democratic front with three coups in the last 70 years.

"I am happy that the Nepal army chief has kept away from politics otherwise there was an opportunity to stage a coup. In fact the government had fallen and he could have stepped in and taken over. God bless him and God bless Nepal that democracy is still surviving in Nepal. But in Pakistan it has gone for a six," he opined.

Everyone knows that the elected government in Pakistan has no power at all and the army decides everything, he said.

Noting that the prospects for democracy were gloomy in Pakistan, he said there was some hope with the last three governments there being elected.

"It is gloomy because the army is more powerful than ever before. They have not staged a coup but they are virtually the rulers. So, I do not visualise them giving up this role in the future but we hope for some positive things...one hopes that democracy gets stronger there," he said.

Talking about Bangladesh, Quraishi said that country has also had a chequered record with two military coups.

"Interestingly, two ladies have dominated the political scene in the last few decades and Sheikh Hasina became a little too authoritarian so that is where the lesson is. If you become authoritarian, the public will respond sooner or later," Quraishi said.

Quraishi also claimed that external forces also resulted in regime change there.

"Months before the elections there, I had met Sheikh Hasina and she mentioned that 'America is after me and they want me to be friends with my own opposition Khaleda Zia'," he recalled.

"She said the day I see (Joe)Biden and (Donald) Trump holding hands, I will also embrace her," Quraishi further stated.

Globally democracy has been backsliding but it has shown resilience in many parts of the world and hopefully the SAARC region also will bounce back and democracy will be the norm, he concluded.