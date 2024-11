Devender Rana's sudden death shocking, says CPI(M) leader Tarigami

Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday expressed grief at the passing of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana and said his sudden death was shocking.

Rana, the BJP's Nagrota MLA and younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. He was 59. He is survived by his wife, their daughters and son.

In his message, CPI(M) leader Tarigami said Rana, besides being a businessman, had been in public service for a long time.

He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. PTI SSB SZM