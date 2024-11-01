Devender Rana's untimely demise deep personal loss, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the untimely passing of his younger brother and BJP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir Devender Singh Rana was an irreparable, deep personal loss.

Singh also expressed his gratitude to people for standing by the family in such testing times.

Rana (59) had won the recent assembly polls from the Nagrota constituency with the highest margin in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana's Faridabad where he died late on Thursday.

"Untimely demise of my brother Devender Singh Rana is a deep personal loss, which is not only irreparable and painful, but the void created will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life. I sincerely thank all those standing by me and the family in these testing times," Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, said in a post on X.

Singh is the Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.