Devendra Fadnavis: A unique dual record in Maharashtra politics

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis has this unique record in his name in the history of Maharashtra as both the second chief minister to complete a full five-year term and the holder of the shortest tenure in the state's history.

A full-term achievement

Devendra Fadnavis first rose to prominence in 2014 when he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first standalone majority government in the state since its formation in 1960.

His first term from 2014 to 2019 was characterized by significant developmental initiatives, including infrastructure projects and urban planning reforms. His tenure was notable for the completion of a full five-year term, a milestone last achieved by Vasantrao Naik from 1967 to 1972. Naik, who served for over 11 years in total, remains the longest-serving Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis's full term was a testament to his political acumen in navigating coalition politics and maintaining party support throughout his tenure.

The shortest tenure as Maharashtra CM

However, the narrative took a dramatic turn in November 2019. After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections resulted in no clear majority, Fadnavis, in a swift political manoeuvre, was sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister.

This time, his administration lasted only three days, from November 23 to November 26, before he resigned, lacking the required support of MLAs in the Assembly.

This brief stint, lasting a mere 80 hours, makes him the chief minister with the shortest tenure in Maharashtra's political history, surpassing even the previous record set by P K Sawant in 1963.

The dramatic rise and fall in 2019 involved a coalition with Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which quickly dissolved when Pawar withdrew his support, leaving Fadnavis without the necessary numbers to prove his majority in the Assembly. This episode not only highlighted the fragile nature of political alliances but also underscored Fadnavis's role in one of the most intriguing chapters of Maharashtra's political history.

Also, Fadnavis became the second Brahmin Chief Minister of Maharashtra, 19 years after Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi held the position in 1995.

The 54-year-old leader, whose career has been marked by a blend of resilience and strategic manoeuvring was unanimously elected as the Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader at its meeting here on Wednesday, paving the way for his appointment as the chief minister of the state for the third term.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday, December 5, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.