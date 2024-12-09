Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry sails through trust motion in Maharashtra assembly

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry on Monday sailed through a trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly.The trust motion, tabled by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and others, was passed by a voice vote.

Advertisment

Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced that the trust motion has been approved by the House.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP `Mahayuti’ coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats in the 288-member state assembly.

Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the third time on December 5. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers at the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. PTI ND VT VT