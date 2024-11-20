Devendra Fadnavis visits RSS headquarters after polling for Maharashtra assembly polls ends

Nagpur, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday evening visited RSS headquarters in Nagpur after voting for the state assembly polls concluded.

Advertisment

According to sources, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi were present in the Sangh headquarters situated in Mahal area.

Fadnavis was present in the Sangh headquarters for around 15 to 20 minutes, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis along with his family members cast his vote in western Nagpur.

Advertisment

The results of the assembly elections will be declared on November 23.

Fadnavis is seeking another term from the Nagpur South West assembly segment.

Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, had launched an extensive outreach programme to shape public opinion in favour of the BJP-led alliance in the state, sources had said ahead of the assembly elections.

Advertisment

The most prominent leader in Maharashtra, Fadnavis is doing the heavy lifting to ensure that the tide turns in favour of the BJP in the assembly polls reversing its dismal performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is a key constituent of the ruling Mahayuti, comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. PTI CLS NSK