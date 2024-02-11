Devika Rege''s debut novel ''Quarterlife'' bags Mathrubhumi Book of the Year award

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI) Noted writer Devika Rege's debut novel 'Quarterlife' has been selected as the Mathrubhumi Book of the Year.

The announcement was made during the conclusion of the fifth edition of the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2024 at Kanakakkunnu Palace here on Sunday.

The four day-long MBIFL, which began on February 8, was attended by over 400 speakers from around the world who shared their views and experiences on diverse topics.

The theme for this year's edition of the literary event was 'Exploring Plurality -- a 360-degree attempt at understanding diverse perspectives, cultures, and identities'.

Eminent historian and writer Ramachandra Guha, who delivered the address at the valedictory session, hailed the MBIFL and described it as a manifestation of the cultural and literary tradition of the Kerala.

While accepting the honour, Rege said the theme of the festival, "exploring plurality", was a befitting one at a time of growing intolerance.

She received a cash prize of Rs two lakh as part of the award, which was handed over to her by Guha.

Mathrubhumi Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar and Managing Editor P V Chandran were among those who attended the valedictory function. PTI LGK ANE