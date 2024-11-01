Deviramma hill temple stampede: Several injured amidst devotee surge

New Delhi: Several devotees were injured at the annual fair of Deviramma Hill Temple in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

Advertisment

The event, which traditionally sees thousands of visitors, turned chaotic on Thursday morning as an overwhelming number of devotees attempted to ascend the hill for darshan.

VIDEO | Karnataka: Several injured as thousands of devotees throng Deviramma Hill Temple in Chikkamagaluru. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/fys4psJrPl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2024

Advertisment

The Deviramma Jatra, a significant event for local and regional devotees, saw its usual influx of worshippers this year. However, the crowd management faltered as the sheer volume of people led to a situation where devotees were pushing forward in eagerness or desperation to reach the temple. This resulted in some slipping, falling, and being trampled amidst the throng, leading to a number of injuries.

Local authorities, along with temple management, were quick to respond.

Emergency services were deployed to assist the injured, with some being treated on-site for minor injuries while others required hospital attention.

Advertisment

The local health infrastructure was put on high alert, ensuring that those with serious injuries received prompt medical care.