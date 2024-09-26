Devise plans to provide 20 lakh jobs, employment opportunities, Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Sep 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to devise proper plans to provide 20 lakh jobs and other employment opportunities.

Reviewing the departments of Skill Training, MSMEs, Industries and others, he called for the supply of human resources to industries through skill training according to their requirement.

"There is a possibility of getting large scale employment opportunities through skill development," said Naidu in an official press release, adding, priority should be given for work-from-home opportunities through hybrid mode as well.

He instructed officials to take up the exercise of setting up training centres with the aid of multinational companies and also study the possibility of creating employment opportunities in flood-hit areas as victims appealed to the government to provide jobs in those areas too.

According to the CM, better results can be achieved if opportunities are provided in rural areas as many people do not leave their villages for various reasons.

The CM called for both the government and industrialists to work together, directing officials to come up with an action plan for employment and jobs. PTI STH SA