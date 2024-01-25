Devised responses to all contingencies for ensuring peaceful R-Day: J&K DGP

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) With a multi-tier security setup across Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police R R Swain on Thursday said forces have devised responses to all contingencies to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations.

Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert across the region, particularly along the highways, at railway stations, bus stands and important installations, while the army and BSF troops have increased vigilance along the India-Pakistan border, officials said.

"We have taken care of the security and all possible threats. We have also devised responses to all the contingencies. We are sure that we will celebrate this day with peace," Swain told reporters here.

On Republic Day on Friday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will address a function at the M A Stadium in Jammu.

Swain also said the Jammu and Kashmir Police has bagged the highest number of gallantry award winners.

"It is a matter of great pride and joy that police personnel from J&K have been bestowed with 72 gallantry medals on the eve of Republic Day celebrations," Swain told reporters here.

"Competing with fellow police forces in defending the motherland and ensuring the protection of our people, the J&K Police has once again stood out. I compliment all officers, men and award winners," he added.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the force, Swain said the J&K Police has lost over 1,600 personnel, the highest among all security forces in the region, including central armed forces.

"This is a benchmark of our commitment to national security efforts," he said. PTI AB RHL