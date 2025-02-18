'Devoid of Truth': Akhilesh slams governor's address in UP Legislature

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticized the governor's address in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, calling it "devoid of truth" and "disappointing".

The former chief minister also alleged that the speech ignored the aspirations of common people.

Yadav, in a statement issued here, accused the state government of mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh, alleging that it falsely labelled the arrangements as grand and divine while neglecting the suffering of devotees.

"It is an insult to those whose lives were lost due to government negligence and those still struggling for medical treatment. The government boasts about the crores of pilgrims who attended the event but has not disclosed the actual number of deaths.

"Even today, many families are searching for their missing loved ones. This reflects the government’s extreme insensitivity," he said terming the governor’s address "devoid of truth and disappointing".

The SP chief further alleged that the address had nothing for farmers or unemployed youth.

"Educated youngsters are not getting jobs, while the government indulges in statistical gimmicks regarding investment. New industries are not being set up, and existing ones are shutting down.

"Traders and entrepreneurs are fleeing the state. The government has neither increased the price of sugarcane nor cleared farmers' pending dues. There is complete silence on MSP procurement, and electricity prices remain high," he added.

Yadav also raised concerns over stray cattle, which he said were causing havoc for farmers.

"Many people have lost their lives due to attacks by stray bulls. The Governor’s address failed to mention the rising inflation and corruption in the state. The BJP government boasts about topping rankings in various schemes but does not talk about how Uttar Pradesh also leads in crimes against women.

"Women and children are facing harassment daily, and criminals continue to defy law and order," he alleged.

Yadav accused the BJP government of doing nothing in the education and healthcare sectors.

"Instead of working on new initiatives, the BJP has only focused on destroying the projects implemented by the previous Samajwadi Party government," he claimed.

The dishonesty, lies, and exploitative politics of this so-called "double-engine" BJP government have pushed UP backward, he said.

"Every citizen is troubled. The people will no longer fall for BJP's theatrics and will soon find a way to free themselves from its rule," he asserted.