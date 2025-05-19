Devotee belonging to Mysuru royal family donates giant silver lamps to Tirupati temple

Tirupati: A devotee from the Mysuru royal family, Pramoda Devi, on Monday donated two giant silver lamps (akhandams) to Lord Venkateswara temple here, said TTD.

Each akhandam weighs about 50 kg, said a press release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Akhandams are traditional giant lamps lit inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Pramoda Devi handed over the akhandams at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple in the presence of the temple body's chairman BR Nadiu, and additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary.

According to TTD, 300 years ago, the king of Mysuru had also donated akhandams.