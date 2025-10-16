Devotee dies of cardiac arrest after visiting Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan

Mathura, Oct 15 (PTI) A 52-year-old devotee died of cardiac arrest after visiting the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to an official statement, the deceased has been identified as Kripal Singh (52), a resident of Niloha village under Mawana police station limits in Meerut district.

Singh collapsed while exiting through Gate No. 4 of the temple, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura Shlok Kumar said.

He was immediately taken to the hospital by security personnel and a medical team, where doctors declared him dead on arrival due to cardiac arrest, the SSP said.

The family members informed police that Singh had been suffering from a breathing disorder, Kumar added.

Police examined the CCTV footage from the temple premises and found no indication of any other cause behind the incident.

"The incident did not occur due to congestion inside the temple," the SSP said.

The body has been handed over to the family, and further legal formalities are being completed, police said.