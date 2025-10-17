Devotee donates gold, diamond ornaments to Vijayawada’s Sri Kanaka Durga Temple

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI) A jeweller devotee on Friday donated diamond-studded gold ornaments weighing over 500 grams to the Sri Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada.

The devotee, Suraj Shantakumar, donated ornaments weighing 531 grams, according to a press release.

“The jeweller presented these exquisite ornaments to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga at the temple, which were received by Temple Chairman B Radhakrishna,” it added.

The donated items included a nose stud, bindi, sacred threads, necklace, and other ornaments, all encrusted with diamonds and gold. PTI MS STH SSK