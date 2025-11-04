Devotee donates large silver vessel to Tirupati temple in Andhra

Tirupati, Nov 4 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Tuesday said that a devotee from Hyderabad donated a large silver vessel (gangalam) to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Weighing 22 kg and valued at Rs 30 lakh, the gangalam was donated by J Srinivasulu Reddy, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

“Srinivasulu Reddy donated a silver gangalam weighing 22 kilograms and worth Rs 30 lakhs to Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala on Tuesday morning,” said the temple body in a release.

Reddy handed over the silver gangalam to the temple officials in front of the Srivari temple.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH ROH