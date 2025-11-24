Devotee donates over 100 hearing aids to TTD

Tirupati, Nov 24 (PTI) A devotee here on Monday donated over 100 hearing aids worth Rs 20 lakh to support Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Shravan Project, which works for the welfare of hearing-impaired infants and children.

N Virat from Tirupati formally handed over the hearing aids to TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

“Virat from Tirupati donated 105 hearing aids worth Rs 20 lakh to TTD on Monday. He handed over the hearing aids to TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal,” said an official release from the temple body.

The donated hearing aids will be provided to children who complete their training under the TTD-run Shravanam Project.

After completing the training, these devices will ensure that the children do not face difficulties related to hearing, the press release added.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH ROH