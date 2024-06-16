Devotee drowns while taking bath in Gomti river in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a 30-year-old devotee drowned while taking a bath in Gomti river here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Vinod Soni, a resident of Vivekanagar, had gone to take a bath in the river at Dhopaap Ghat on Diyara Road under the Lambhua police station area.

While bathing, Vinod's foot slipped suddenly and he drowned in the fast-flowing river, they said. Local divers immediately jumped into the river to rescue Vinod but due to the swift currents, by the time they reached Vinod, he was already dead, the police said.

After a considerable struggle, the divers managed to bring Vikram's body out of the river, they added. Circle Officer (CO) Lambhua Abdus Salam said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV BHJ BHJ