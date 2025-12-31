Devotee from Andhra's Guntur donates Rs 1 cr to TTD's trust

Tirupati, Dec 31 (PTI) A devotee from Guntur on Wednesday donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD's Sri Venkateswara Vidyadan Trust, which supports educational initiatives.

Lavu Rattaiah handed over the demand draft to TTD Chairman B R Naidu at Tirumala.

"Rattaiah, a devotee from Guntur, donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vidyadan Trust," a press release from the temple body said.

The trust supports education for underprivileged students by providing scholarships and financial assistance to promote learning, values, and social upliftment, it added.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, one of the richest Hindu shrines in the world.