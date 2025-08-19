Devotee to donate 121 kg gold to Lord Venkateswara Swamy: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Aug 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that a devotee of Lord Venkateswara Swamy has come forward to donate 121 kg of gold, valued at about Rs 140 crore, as a token of gratitude for his entrepreneurial success.

Naidu said the devotee wanted to establish a company, went on to set it up and succeeded.

"That devotee decided to give back to the deity. Now he is giving 121 kg gold to Venkateswara Swamy," the CM said, addressing 'poverty elimination' programme P4 in Mangalagiri.

Noting that the devotee wished to remain anonymous, Naidu said he made USD 1.5 billion or about Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore by selling 60 per cent of his company shares and decided to give back to the deity as Sri Venkateswara Swamy gave him those riches.

The TDP supremo said Lord Venkateswara Swamy's idol is adorned with gold ornaments weighing about 120 kg per day. On coming to know about this, the devotee came forward to donate 121 kg of gold, he added. PTI STH KH