Devotees bathe in freezing Sangam waters as Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Jan 3 (PTI) Lakhs of devotees from different walks of life, including the elderly and children, took a dip in the icy cold waters of the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' as the Magh Mela began here on Saturday.

The month-long 'Kalpavas', which is believed to absolve people of their sins, also began with 'Paush Purnima'. During 'Kalpavas', devotees bathe twice in the Ganga every day and eat one meal a day, spending the rest of their time meditating and worshipping their chosen deity.

According to the Magh Mela authorities, around 9 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip till 10 am.

In a post on X in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Salutations to Goddess Ganga! Congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the commencement of the Magh Mela and the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima." "A warm welcome and greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, members of all the Akharas, and pilgrims who have arrived at Prayagraj -- the king of pilgrimage sites -- to take a holy dip in the sacred confluence. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, and Mother Saraswati fulfil everyone's wishes. This is our prayer," Adityanath said.

Acharya Rajendra Mishra, president of the Triveni Sangam Aarti Seva Samiti, told PTI that approximately 5 lakh devotees will begin their 'Kalpavas' on Saturday.

Due to the biting cold, the number of devotees is slightly less in the morning, but it is expected to grow as the day progresses. The 'Paush Purnima' bath will go on throughout the day, he said.

Rajendra Paliwal, president of the Prayag Dham Sangh, said around 20 lakh devotees, including the Kalpavasis, are expected to take the holy dip on 'Paush Purnima' by the evening.

The auspicious time for the dip is till 4 pm. The Kalpavasis, after taking a bath, will take a vow of 'Kalpavas' from their priests and stay at the fair, he said.

According to Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal, 20-30 lakh devotees are expected to take a bath in the Ganga and the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima'.

Ten bathing ghats have been constructed over an area of 10,000 square feet at the Magh Mela, and nine pontoon bridges have been built.

Kalyani Nand Giri of the Kinnar Akhada was among those who took the holy dip on the first day of the Magh Mela.

Kalyani Nand Giri urged devotees to take a dip and get blessings. She also said that seeing the crowd of devotees, it seems that this is the Kumbh Mela and not the Magh Mela.

The Kinnar Akhada is observing 'Kalpvas' in the Magh Mela for the first time.

Pooja Jha, who has come from Kolkata with her family to take the holy dip, said that she felt very good being at the Magh Mela.

It was a little less crowded because it was the first day of bathing. This allowed people to bathe comfortably, she said.

Shivani Mishra from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh said she came to bathe three times during the Maha Kumbh and the smaller crowd at the Magh Mela allowed for a more peaceful bathing experience.

ADM (Magh Mela) Dayanand Prasad said that for the first time, a separate township has been established for the pilgrims (Kalpavasis) in the Magh Mela area. This township, spread over 950 bighas, has been named Prayagwal. It is located opposite the Nagvasuki Temple.

Besides 'Paush Purnima', the major bathing occasions of Magh Mela 2026 are Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 18), Basant Panchami (January 23), Maghi Purnima (February 1) and Mahashivratri (February 15).