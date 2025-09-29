Devotees celebrate Maha Saptami as Bengal’s biggest festival Durga Puja begins

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) Overcast skies, sultry weather and passing drizzles failed to dampen West Bengal’s festive mood as people celebrated Maha Saptami on Monday.

From ritual baths at riversides to swelling queues outside marquees, the day marked the start of full-scale Durga Puja festivities, where devotion and revelry fuse into a carnival unmatched in scale and fervour.

At dawn, the ghats of the Hooghly and ponds across Bengal reverberated with the sound of conch shells and the beats of 'dhaks' (drums) as priests performed the bathing of the 'nabapatrika' - nine plants tied together, led by a banana tree draped in a red-bordered sari like a bride.

Affectionately called 'Kolabau', the sacred plant was placed beside Lord Ganesha, formally consecrating the goddess and her children and heralding the four-day celebration.

By midday, Kolkata's streets had already become rivers of people. Women in new saris, men in crisp 'panjabis' and jeans, children clutching balloons and 'phuchkas' streamed towards theme-based pandals where towering idols and elaborate artistry drew gasps of awe.

"Durga Puja is more than worship. It is our identity, our biggest celebration," said homemaker Sanchita Chatterjee, balancing her daughter on one hip and a plate of khichuri bhog in the other.

Outside, dhakis from Murshidabad played tirelessly, hawkers sold toys and trinkets, and volunteers served food.

Traffic slowed to a crawl in north and south Kolkata, with police struggling to control the swelling crowds.

"Yes, it's crowded, but this is the beauty of Puja. You can't imagine it any other way," said 72-year-old retired teacher Ashok Mukherjee.

As dusk approached, the city braced for its nightly transformation.

Marquees glowed like palaces, neighbourhoods glittered under colourful lights, and crowds swelled further with selfie-snapping youngsters and families out till late hours.

"Rain or no rain, we will be out till midnight," college student Debanjan Saha said.

The Met office has forecast thunderstorms over south Bengal mid-week and heavier showers on Vijaya Dashami, when idols are immersed.

But on Saptami, the weather gods smiled, allowing Bengal's grand carnival to roll on unhindered.

The days ahead - Ashtami, Nabami and finally Dashami- will heighten the spirit of worship and spectacle, culminating in the immersion of the idols in rivers and ponds.

The ritual, steeped in symbolism, marks the goddess' return to her husband Lord Shiva in Mount Kailash with her four children-Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh-after her triumph over evil.

Since morning, pandals brimmed with devotees young and old, some folding hands in prayer, others simply soaking in the sights, sounds and tastes of the season. For many, Durga Puja is as much about joy, reunion and nostalgia as it is about worship.

Saptami, the seventh day of the bright fortnight in the Hindu lunar calendar, is regarded as the true opener of the festival. It is when ritual, artistry, faith and festivity converge, ushering in days of unbridled devotion and celebration as Bengal embraces its goddess. PTI DC PNT MNB