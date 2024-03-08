Devotees celebrate Mahashivratri in Kerala with traditional zeal and fervour

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI) Mahashivratri festival was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in Kerala on Friday as a large number of devotees of all ages thronged temples dedicated to Lord Shiva to participate in the special rituals.

Advertisment

A huge rush of devotees was seen in front of many famed temples, including the Sreekandeswaram Mahadeva Temple here, Vadakkunnathan temple in Thrissur, Aluva Mahadeva temple and Mahadeva temple in Vaikom, since early morning today.

Devaswom Boards, which manage many major shrines in the state, had made elaborate arrangements in Shiva temples to ensure a smooth darshan for devotees.

Arrangements have been made on the banks of Periyar river in Aluva in Ernakulam for 'Balitharppanam', a ritual in which people pay obeisance to their ancestors.

Advertisment

A large number of 'bali taras' (specially erected platforms) have been set up on the banks of the river to perform the ritual and a large number of priests have been deployed to assist devotees.

Extensive security and traffic regulation arrangements were put in place by the police in Aluva to ensure that people could perform the rituals safely and smoothly.

Performing the ritual at the midnight of Shivratri is considered auspicious by devotees.

Advertisment

The other rituals followed by Hindus on the occasion include observing of 'orikkal' (fasting), dedicating the leaves of 'Koovalam' plant -- considered holy as per tradition -- to Lord Shiva and forgoing their sleep to chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' mantras.

Many ardent devotees, especially women and children, even remain awake through the night or spend the whole day in temples.

Cultural programmes are also organised in many temples for those who spend their day there as part of the rituals.

According to Hindu mythology, Shivratri is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Shiva saved the universe by drinking 'kalakoodam', a pot of poison that emerged from the ocean and kept it in his throat. PTI HMP HMP SDP