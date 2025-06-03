Devotees coming for Kheer Bhawani after Pahalgam attack a good sign: J-K LG

Tulmulla (J-K), Jun 3 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday described the large number of devotees attending the Kheer Bhawani Mela as a "good sign", especially in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

"The devotees have come in large numbers to attend the Mela Kheer Bhawani. This is a good sign and this is the first time after April 22 that such a crowd has gathered at a place," Sinha told reporters here after offering prayers at the Ragnya Devi temple here in Ganderbal district.

Welcoming the devotees, the LG assured that the administration has made good arrangements for the mela. "The work on yatri niwas is going on," he added.

Regarding the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin on July 3, Sinha confirmed that all preparations for the pilgrimage have been completed.

"In terms of security as well, the security arrangements have been done and I appeal to the devotees from across the country to come here and take Baba's blessings," he said.

The Kheer Bhawani mela will be held at five Ragnya Bhagwati shrines at Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Manzgam and Devsar in Kulgam, Logripora in Anantnag and Tikkar in Kupwara on Tuesday.PTI SSB MPL MPL