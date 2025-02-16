Maha Kumbh: Number of pilgrimage goes past 52.83 crore

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP): Despite the conclusion of key bathing festivals, including Amrit Snan and Maghi Purnima, the surge of pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh shows no sign of abating and an estimated 1.36 crore devotees had taken a holy dip at the Sangam by 6 pm on Sunday.

According to figures released by the mela administration, the total number of pilgrims who have taken a dip at the Sangam since January 13, when the Maha Kumbh started, has gone past 52.83 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Maha Kumbh on Sunday and reviewed traffic-management and other facilities with officials. He requested all devotees arriving in Prayagraj to cooperate in maintaining a smooth traffic flow.

The chief minister asked the pilgrims to avoid parking their vehicles on roads and instead, use designated parking areas.

He also appealed to religious and social organisations to continue their charitable food-distribution services uninterrupted.

In view of the massive influx of devotees, the Prayagraj district magistrate has ordered online classes for the students of Classes 1 to 8 across all government, aided and recognised schools in rural and urban areas from February 17 to February 20.

Saturday also saw 1.36 crore devotees taking a holy dip, while on Friday, around one crore pilgrims participated in the ritual, pushing the total number of pilgrims past the 50-crore mark.