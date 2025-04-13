Devotees defy customs to enter inner courtyard of temple in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Apr 13 (PTI) A group of devotees on Sunday defied age-old customs to enter the inner courtyard of a Bhagawati temple at Rayaramangalam in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, sources said.

The devotees were protesting under the banner of an action committee formed to oppose the restrictions in the temple.

Leaders of the action committee alleged that certain sections of people were not allowed into the temple courtyard due to these restrictions.

They said their protest had been communicated to the Devaswom authorities and the minister concerned.

During the temple festival last month, a discussion was held with the tantri of the temple, who stated that he would not allow the customs of the temple to be violated.

‘Samskara Sahithy’ leader Raghavan Kulangara said the issue was not linked to caste, but rather to unnecessary restrictions in the temple.

"Temple entry is limited to a specific time frame for many sections of people. During the discussion with the tantri, he said that devotees can enter the courtyard without his permission and that he cannot take a stance that violates temple customs," Kulangara told PTI.

The action committee leaders told reporters on Sunday that they would continue to enter the temple in the coming days as well. PTI MVG SSK MVG SSK KH