Devotees donate medicines worth Rs 78 lakh to TTD

Tirupati, Jan 1 (PTI) Devotees from Hyderabad on Thursday donated medicines worth Rs 78 lakh to the TTD for use in its healthcare facilities.

The medicines were handed over by Chakradhar and Shivaranjani to TTD Chairman B R Naidu here, according to a press release.

"Chakradhar and Shivaranjani donated medicines worth Rs 78 lakh to the TTD," it added.

The donated medicines will be utilised in hospitals run by the TTD to support medical services provided to pilgrims and patients, it further said.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, one of the richest Hindu shrines in the world. PTI MS SSK