Devotees flock to Mutharamman temple for Kulasai Dasara festival

Tuticorin, Sept 25 (PTI) The annual Kulasai Dasara festival commenced at the famous Mutharamman temple in Kulasekaranpattinam in the district amid pomp and gaiety.

The temple located about 15 km from Tiruchendur, has been welcoming devotees since September 22 following the flag hoisting ceremony marking the start of the 10-day celebration.

On Wednesday, District Collector K Elambahavath inspected the arrangements made for the festival.

He said over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security, with an additional 1,000 staff to be added if necessary.

Officials were instructed to enhance facilities, including water vending machines, restrooms, and three medical teams with doctors available round-the-clock near the temple.

More than 350 buses are expected to ferry devotees during the festival, supported by three temporary bus shelters.

The temple, over 300 years old, was built during the reign of Pandyan king Maravarman Kulasekaran. The festival, celebrated during Navratri as Dasara, symbolizes the victory of good over evil. It begins with flag hoisting on the Pratamai thithi, the day after the new moon of the Tamil month ‘Purattasi’, followed by the setting up of shelters for devotees.

Folk artists from across Tamil Nadu perform a variety of programmes, and devotees clad in costumes portray celestial deities such as Goddess Kali, acting as though possessed by divine powers.

The festival will culminate on the shores of the Bay of Bengal on October 2, 2025.