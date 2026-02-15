Devotees flock to Shiva temples across Kerala on Maha Shivaratri

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) Devotees thronged Shiva temples across Kerala, in cities and villages alike, on Sunday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, with major shrines witnessing a massive influx from the early hours.

Elaborate arrangements were made at prominent temples to manage the surge.

Long queues were seen from early morning at the Sreekanteswaram Mahadeva Temple, Chenkal Maheswaram Sri Sivaparvathi Temple, Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, Aluva Mahadeva Temple and Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, among others, as devotees gathered for special prayers and rituals.

Major shrines such as Ettumanoor Shri Mahadeva Temple, Ernakulathappan Temple and Taliparamba Rajarajeswara Temple also witnessed a heavy rush of devotees participating in special pujas.

Several devotees performed the ‘samooha ponkala’ (collective ritual offering) at the Chenkal temple on the occasion.

At Aluva, a large number of devotees gathered on the banks of the Periyar river from early morning to perform ‘balitharppanam’, the ritual offering to ancestors considered significant on Shivaratri.

Though the ‘balitharppanam’ officially begins at midnight as per tradition, devotees were seen thronging the banks of the Periyar since morning.

Temporary platforms were erected along the riverbanks, and additional priests were engaged to ensure the smooth conduct of rituals.

An array of ‘bali tharas’ (makeshift platforms) was set up, and facilities such as drinking water and bio-toilets were arranged for devotees performing the rituals, authorities said.

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed at the shrine premises to ensure safety.

Temple authorities and devaswom boards made extensive arrangements, including crowd management systems, additional counters for offerings and enhanced lighting, to facilitate smooth darshan.

Police were also deployed in and around major shrines to regulate traffic and maintain order.

In keeping with tradition, many devotees observed day-long fasts and planned to remain awake through the night, participating in bhajans and cultural programmes organised on temple premises.

Cutting across age and gender, thousands of devotees were expected to take part in midnight rituals at various shrines.

Maha Shivaratri is an important Hindu festival observed in honour of Lord Shiva.

It is celebrated on the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Phagun.

The festival is associated with various cosmological legends and narratives that reflect the diverse beliefs linked to the sacred night. PTI LGK SSK