Devotees gather as sacred jewellery procession to Sabarimala sets off

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) An auspicious procession carrying the sacred jewellery to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala began from a shrine in Pandalam on Monday.

The jewels, which will adorn the deity on the auspicious 'makaravilakku' festival on January 14, were taken to the hill shrine amid chants of "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" and in the presence of a large number of devotees.

Before the procession began, the thiruvabharanam (sacred jewellery) was shifted from the strong room of the Srambickal Palace in Pandalam to the adjoining Valiyakoickal Sastha temple to enable devotees to have darshan.

A large number of devotees thronged the shrine to catch a glimpse of the jewels as the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) formally received them from the palace authorities and took them to the Sastha temple.

After customary rituals and poojas, the sacred jewellery was placed in wooden boxes and taken to Sabarimala by a dedicated group of bearers.

The group will undertake a three-day foot journey, carrying the boxes on their heads, and is scheduled to reach Sabarimala on 'makaravilakku' day.

Before reaching the sannidhanam (temple complex) on the evening of January 14, the procession will halt at several temples along the route, where devotees will accord it a ceremonial reception.

The tantri (head priest) and melsanthi (chief priest) will adorn the deity with the jewellery before the 'deeparadhana' (lamp offering) on 'makaravilakku' day.

The state government has deployed heavy security for the procession carrying the sacred jewels.