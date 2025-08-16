Devotees in Rajasthan throng temples on Janmashtami

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) Lakhs of devotees thronged temples across Rajasthan on Saturday to celebrate Janmashtami, with Jaipur's historic Govind Devji temple witnessing a massive footfall since the early hours of the day, officials said.

Devotees began queuing up at the Govind Devji temple around 3 am for Mangal darshan, which opened at 4.30 am.

Lines of devotees extended well beyond the temple premises, and authorities said lakhs are expected to offer prayers throughout the day.

Similar rush was witnessed at other prominent temples including Gopinathji, ISKCON and Akshaya Patra temples in Jaipur.

Police have strengthened security arrangements with the use of technology-driven surveillance. CCTV cameras installed at key temples are being used to monitor suspicious elements, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

"Apart from advanced CCTV cameras installed at prominent places, policemen in civil dress have been deployed to ensure safe environment for devotees," the officer added.

Temples across the city and other districts have been adorned with flowers and lighting for the festivities, which will culminate with midnight rituals marking the birth of Lord Krishna. PTI AG APL NB